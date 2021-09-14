By Alan Scott

Councillor Jordan Linden (SNP, Bellshill) praised the programme, which was unveiled by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon. It aims to build a greener fairer country for everyone in Scotland and promises investments of at least £1.8 billion to make Scotland’s homes and buildings more efficient and easier to heat, doubling the Scottish Child Payment and restarting work on a detailed prospectus for Scottish independence.

Councillor Linden said: “This is an ambitious policy programme from the Scottish Government which has clear commitments to deliver a better life for people right across North Lanarkshire. It addresses the challenges that the last 18 months has left us with and it has the ambition needed to rebuild a better country as we recover.

“The recovery and remobilisation of our health services is undoubtedly a top priority for people across North Lanarkshire so the SNP Government’s commitment to a minimum of £2.5 billion more on front-line health spending will be particularly welcome news. This meets the challenges and opportunities ahead and offers the people of Scotland the choice they deserve over their future.”

However council leader Jim Logue (Labour, Airdrie Central) responded to the announcements with criticism, saying the government plans were inadequate.

Councillor Logue said: “It’s no surprise to see the SNP in North Lanarkshire quick to offer their unending gratitude and praise to their political masters in Edinburgh. The truth is that the Programme for Government is a piecemeal plan. It isn’t good enough, it isn’t bold enough, and it won’t do enough, especially for councils who have had to endure 14 years of SNP austerity.

“This is a tired and rehashed programme. Their record is defined by delays, broken promises and a gulf between spin and action and it seems we can expect more of the same. The half-baked plan follows the SNP’s eternal pattern: Promise big, never deliver, blame someone else and hope people have forgotten about it when you get round to promising it again.