Future of historic Pollokshaws school key issue for Glasgow council candidates

One key issue for newly-elected councillors in the Newlands/Auldburn ward will be the future of the historic Sir John Maxwell School in Pollokshaws.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Campaigners want the at-risk red sandstone building to be saved and a new use identified. It has previously been said that a housing development company has approached the council over the property.

The council recently agreed to sell Shawbridge Arcade, also in Pollokshaws, to Glasgow Housing Association. It will now be demolished and houses will be provided on the land.

As well as Pollokshaws, the ward covers Newlands, Hillpark, Auldhouse, Merrylee, Kennishead, Mansewood, Carnwadric and Arden. Pollok Country Park is also part of the ward.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The old Sir John Maxwell school.

The Burrell Collection recently reopened in the park after a £68m redevelopment and Clydesdale horses are set to return as part of a project, funded by the UK Government, to revamp the rundown stables.

Road safety outside schools, the state of roads, bin collections and bulk uplift will be among the issues on voters’ minds when they go to the polls on Thursday.

2017 results

In 2017, the SNP, Labour and the Conservatives all picked up a seat in Newlands/Auldburn. Josephine Docherty, the incumbent SNP councillor, took over 25% of first preference votes (1,879) while Stephen Curran, Labour, also regained his seat (1,704). Kyle Thornton won the final seat for the Tories, with just under 22% of the first preference vote (1,596).

2022 candidates

Out of the councillors elected in 2017, only Curran is standing again in Glasgow. Thornton is hoping to be elected for the Conservatives in Dumfries and Galloway after moving to the area.

Standing alongside Curran for Glasgow Labour is Linda Devlin while the two SNP candidates in Newlands/Auldburn are Sean Ferguson and Rage Rage. Kim Schmulian has replaced Thornton as the Tory option in the ward and the Greens have put forward Leodhas Massie as their candidate.

Hugh Southall will stand for the Liberal Democrats, Alba is represented by Ralph Suleman, who ran the Townhead shop used as Navid’s in BBC comedy Still Game, and Jennie Robertston is the Scottish Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition candidate. Craig Ross, a former Conservative MSP candidate, who was later dropped by the party, is hoping to be elected to the council as an independent.

FULL LIST OF CANDIDATES

Stephen Curran (Labour)

Linda Devlin (Labour)

Sean Ferguson (SNP)

Leodhas Iain Massie (Greens)

Rage Rage (SNP)

Jennie Robertson (STUC)

Craig Ross

Kim Schmulian (Conservative)

Hugh Southall (Liberal Democrats)