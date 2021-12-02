Glasgow council approves £3.7 million fund to improve communities

Glasgow City Council has accepted £3.7 million to back projects which could improve communities across the city.

Scottish Government guidance for the Place Fund lists various themes including 20-minute neighbourhoods, town centre regeneration, community led regeneration and community wealth building, achieving net zero, and promoting wellbeing and inclusive economic development which tackles inequality and disadvantage.

Glasgow City Council has been allocated £3.699million for 2021/22, and a council committee has now approved the acceptance of this allocation.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

How could the funds be used?

Council officers are developing various programmes of intervention for which the Place Fund support could be used, including:

Transformational Town Centre works, particularly in peripheral estates where market failure is apparent

20 Minute Neighbourhoods – including public realm, active travel, and Liveable Neighbourhoods

Food Inclusion – including pantries, to address sustainable food choices

Supporting previous Town Centre Fund themes of investment.

What is Glasgow City Council saying?

Councillor Kenny McLean, city convener for Neighbourhoods, Housing and Public Realm at Glasgow City Council, said: “This very welcome funding can help in the development and regeneration by and of communities across Glasgow, revitalising our town centres and bringing real inclusive growth to those neighbourhoods.