Glasgow council leader Susan Aitken wins Leader of the Year Award

Glasgow City Council leader Susan Aitken has been named Leader of the Year.

Susan Aitken, leader of Glasgow City Council, scooped the award last night.

The Glasgow City Council leader was one of three councillors to have been shortlisted for the Leader of the Year award for Scotland, at the Cllr Awards.

And at an awards ceremony last night, celebrating the important role that councillors play, Cllr Aitken was announced as the winner.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The winner of the award, according to organisers LGiU, must have demonstrated they have ‘an outstanding commitment to their role as a councillor and council leader’ and ‘a strong commitment to transparency, accountability and scrutiny’, as well as successfully leading the council towards its vision.

Mixed reaction

Social media users had a mixed reaction to the win.

Cllr Annette Christie described Cllr Aitken as “inspirational”, adding: “Glasgow is a ‘miracle city’ - a city in transition- investing in our people with a wellbeing economy.”

However, some people were less impressed with the result.

One poster said: “Jesus. How bad were the others?”