Glasgow councillor Susan Aitken shortlisted for Leader of the Year award

Glasgow City Council leader, Cllr Susan Aitken, has been shortlisted for a leadership award.

What award is Susan Aitken nominated for?

The Glasgow City Council leader is one of three councillors who have been shortlisted for the Leader of the Year award for Scotland, at the Cllr Awards.

The winner, according to organisers LGiU, will demonstrate they have ‘an outstanding commitment to their role as a councillor and council leader’ and ‘a strong commitment to transparency, accountability and scrutiny’, as well as successfully leading the council towards its vision.

What are the awards?

The Cllr Awards, in partnership with CCLA, celebrate the vital work of councillors across the UK.

When will the winners be announced?