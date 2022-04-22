Glasgow election: ‘Overprovision’ of HMOs key issue for Hillhead candidates

Tackling the “overprovision” of student accommodation and the approval of HMO (House in Multiple Occupation) licences has been a key issue for elected representatives of the Hillhead ward.

Over the last five years councillors Martha Wardrop, Ken Andrew and Hanzala Malik have been listening to the concerns of residents who want the council to encourage young people – mainly students – to live elsewhere in the city.

Now they are campaigning to be elected in next month’s local government elections along with three other hopefuls.

Situated in the West End of the city, the core area of the ward which has remained the same since its 2007 creation consists of Hillhead, Kelvinbridge, Gilmorehill with University of Glasgow main campus, Woodlands and Woodside with the M8 motorway lying to the south-east and the Port Dundas lying to the north-east.

In 2017 the areas of the ward were substantially altered when the Dowanhill and Hyndland neighbourhoods were reassigned to the new Partick East/Kelvindale ward.

Councillors elected this year will be required to deal with the ongoing concerns from residents looking to protect a sandstone villa in danger of collapse. The property at number 10 Great George Street, is said to be one of the oldest buildings in the West End of Glasgow.

The B-listed building, which dates from 1852, has been unoccupied for 20 years and residents feel it may only be a matter of months before it needs to be demolished.

2017 Results

The 2017 election saw a 37.9% voter turnout with 6704 valid ballot papers and 89 rejected ballot papers.

The first preference votes received by each of the elected candidates was:

Martha Wardrop – Greens – 1718 votes

Ken Andrew – SNP – 1508 votes

Hanzala Malik – Labour – 1457 votes

2022 Candidates

All three current councillors are hoping to be re-elected in next month’s election. Councillor Martha Wardrop is the longest standing councillor having served the community for three terms since 2007.

Councillor Hanzala Malik was elected from 2007 until 2012 and was elected again in 2017 while councillor Ken Andrew was first elected in 2011 taking over from SNP councillor George Roberts who sadly passed away in 2011 following a short illness.

Full list of candidates standing in Hillhead

Martha Wardop – Greens

Ken Andrew – SNP

Hanzala Malik – Labour

Theo Lockett – Liberal Democrats

Colin McMillan – Freedom Alliance- Integrity, Society, Economy