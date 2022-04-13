Glasgow MPs have called on Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak to resign, after being fined for breaking lockdown rules.

The pair, as well as the Prime Minister’s wife, all received fines from the police for attending gatherings during lockdown - but have rejected calls for their resignation.

MPs in Glasgow have slammed the defence that Johnson and Sunak should not resign because of the war in Ukraine, a defence which has been used by some Conservatives.

Stewart McDonald MP said: “There can be no possible way that either the PM or Chancellor can credibly remain in office. The war in Ukraine is no cover for them - everyone knows the defence secretary is the primary author of the gov’t strategy and, in any case, parliament is united in support for Ukraine.

Boris Johnson must resign as Prime Minister (Picture: Aaron Chown/WPA pool/Getty Images)

“He has misled parliament and the public. He has been fined for breaking the law along with his chancellor. Anything other than their removal from office - either voluntarily or removal by Conservative MPs - would be an insult to everyone in the country who followed the rules.”

He posted later: “Tory politicians taking to social media and the airwaves to downplay Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak’s lawbreaking and lying, whilst also cynically using the blood of dead Ukrainians as a shield, is one of the most revolting episodes I’ve witnessed yet. A political and moral sewer.”