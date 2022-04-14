Glasgow parties planning support for local businesses after elections

Helping businesses across Glasgow still suffering economic losses as a result of the Covid pandemic will be one of the biggest challenges for whichever party wins next month’s local government election.

And manifesto pledges already revealed show that none of them are taking the “perfect storm” facing local businesses lightly.

Proposals already revealed include plans to create an online delivery system to help businesses keep more of their profit, more support for the living wage and better connectivity across the city.

In their business manifesto, the Glasgow Conservative group set out a series of proposals to bring more people into the city centre and create more jobs.

The Conservatives are also hoping to create their own “Glasgow Eats” delivery system which would allow local businesses to keep more of their profit.

Group Leader and Shettleston candidate Thomas Kerr said: “We have developed a list of forward thinking ideas while working with Glasgow businesses. The two biggest trades that we have been speaking to are the hospitality and taxi trades.

“We went out and spoke to these people and the biggest issue raised was the rise in Uber Eats and Just Eat and many businesses are suffering as a result because of the fees they have to pay to use these sites.

“That’s why we have worked with the Chamber of Commerce to set up our own app called Glasgow Eats. It is something that was piloted in Blackpool and was quite successful.

“I am really proud of the work we have done.”

Among the Conservative proposals are:

- Launching a Glasgow Eats App to rival multinational companies to ensure that local businesses keep more of their profit

- Bring together a Glasgow Business Forum to engage directly with hospitality, retailers, developers and other key city businesses

- Formalise the 4am closing time for nightclub venues following a successful trial

- Launching a ‘River Clyde’ strategy to develop how we can best utilise the space around the river for more hospitality businesses

Meanwhile Glasgow’s Green group wants to launch a hospitality action plan which supports economic recovery, promotes sustainability and improves pay and conditions for workers in line with the Fair Hospitality charter.

They also want to focus on local high streets by making better use of empty shops and taking action to limit “out-of-town” and car centric developments.

Councillor Jon Molyneux, economy spokesperson for the Glasgow Greens, said: “The current cost of living crisis, coming on top of the pandemic, is a perfect storm for businesses and their workers, and we need to support them through this.

“Greens would target support at smaller, local businesses and those most impacted, to help them reduce their bills, whilst improving pay and conditions for workers.

“We need to encourage more people into the city centre. Greens would accelerate the city centre living strategy, create more people-friendly spaces, improve air quality, and deliver environmental improvements as well as supporting a more diverse mix of businesses.

“It’s also vital that we see more urgency in tackling the climate emergency, which is the greatest challenge we all face. There are opportunities to be had in moving away from fossil fuels and we will deliver massive investment in heat networks and energy efficiency, working with employers, trade unions, universities and colleges to make sure we develop a skilled workforce and local supply chain that can benefit.”

Also included in the Green’s plans are:

- A city centre recovery plan that leads to a more distinctive, mixed-use, family-friendly, accessible city centre, including: tackling fragmented land ownership problems; a package of measures to reduce rent and other bills for smaller, local business; and a free-to-use, fully accessible shuttle bus to complement a mostly car-free central area.

- A tourism and events recovery plan that prioritises sustainability and creates more diverse and affordable experiences for visitors, while ensuring this does not come at the expense of residents or communities.

- Use the council’s influence to ensure more businesses pay a Living Wage and respect workers’ rights, including making financial support conditional on meeting Fair Work and other ethical standards.

- Increase support for the community and voluntary sector, social enterprises, credit unions, and cooperatives, which build wealth and empowerment in our communities.

The SNP and Labour groups have also mentioned helping the city centre to recover post pandemic in their manifestos.

The SNP say they will deliver £9.3 million worth of gift cards to over 80,000 homes while targeting local businesses and high streets through a “cash injection” and supporting low-income families.

An SNP spokesperson said: “Our track record and manifesto show the Glasgow SNP’s unwavering commitment to the city economy and local businesses.

“Throughout the pandemic we delivered £320million of grants to small Glasgow businesses and secured millions of pounds to aid the city centre’s recovery.

“In the coming months we’ll distribute £9.3million worth of gift cards to over 80,000 homes with the twin aim of targeting local businesses and high streets through a much-needed cash injection whilst supporting low-income families.

“We’ve also made clear our commitment to sectors such as the screen industries, which have extensive supply chains and are made up of scores of SMEs, and will be investing millions in supporting growth through the Shared Prosperity Fund.

“On May 5 citizens have a choice between the law-breaking, arrogant and hypocritical Prime Minister and his Glasgow footsoldiers or the track record and ambitious vision of the SNP.”

They want to:

- Create a people-centred recovery of public services driven by local needs

- Rebuild the city’s economy with high quality jobs, fair work and equal access to opportunities

- Support communities through recovery, using local knowledge and assets to help tackle inequality and social isolation

- Create healthier, better connected places, cleaner air and warmer homes at the heart of an environmentally sustainable recovery.

Labour, whose manifesto launches this week, have said they will also focus on Covid recovery and economic recovery. They were approached for comment on the issue.

The local election takes place on Thursday, May 5.