Greens launch petition to ban new drive-thrus in Glasgow

The Glasgow Greens have launched a petition to ban new drive-thrus in the city.

The petition states that Glasgow has seen a deluge of planning applications for new drive-thrus in the city, with the Greens describing it as the ‘drive-thru capital of Scotland’.

It cites concerns about the impact drive-thru restaurants have on people’s health, as well as the fact it encourages people to drive rather than walk or cycle.

What does the petition say?

The petition states: “We are in a climate emergency and we know that we all need to play our part in cutting emissions. Yet Glasgow is currently seeing a deluge of planning applications for new drive-thrus from opportunistic developers who care more about profits than protecting the planet.

“Greens have been supporting local communities in fighting back against these developments across the city - from Dennistoun to Ibrox to Thornwood. We want to encourage new businesses but they should be locally and sustainably run, not embedding increased emissions and air pollution into their business model.

“Sign our petition today and join us in calling for Glasgow City Council to declare a moratorium on new drive-thrus.”

Drive-thru plans

It comes just days after a planning application was submitted for a second drive-thru at the Asda in Toryglen - less than two years after McDonald’s one opened one on the site.

There was also a failed community campaign in Thornwood to stop proposals for two new drive-thrus getting the green light.