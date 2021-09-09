Greer: Green agenda will benefit East Dunbartonshire

Ross Greer, Scottish Green MSP

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon laid out an agenda in her first programme for government last week, following historic co-operation agreement between the two parties.

Mr Greer was lead negotiator for the Scottish Greens during the talks. The transformational programme includes the delivery of a new strategy for the private rental housing sector. The MSP said a national system of rent controls will be included in this strategy, delivering on a key Green manifesto commitment.

Funding will also be increased for home energy schemes and to tackle fuel poverty, part of at least £1.8bn investment in net zero buildings contained in the cooperation agreement between Scottish Greens MSPs and government.

Ross Greer MSP said: “This is a historic programme for government that will deliver huge benefits for communities in East Dunbartonshire.

“Investment announced today will allow us to massively scale up our efforts to tackle fuel poverty and lower emissions from Scotland’s buildings, an important measure as we bid to tackle the climate emergency.

“I’m particularly proud of our new deal for tenants. This programme commits us to delivering a new strategy within the next year which will include a system of rent controls to tackle the spiralling costs for those renting a home in East Dunbartonshire.”

Local SNP MSP Rona Mackay said the Scottish Government’s 2021/2022 Programme was a strong plan to begin the recovery from the pandemic for Strathkelvin and Bearsden.

She said: “This is an ambitious policy programme from the Scottish Government which has clear commitments to deliver a better life for people across East Dunbartonshire

“It addresses the challenges that the last 18 months has left us with and it has the ambition needed to rebuild a better country as we recover.