Have your say on future local housing strategy in East Renfrewshire

Make your voice heard to East Renfrewshire Council

The strategy applies to all housing in East Renfrewshire including owner occupiers and private rented as well as social housing.

Key themes, identified by the council’s Housing Services, cover:

 availability of affordable homes

 the diversity of homes

 homelessness

 quality of homes

 improving carbon footprint in housing

 future opportunities for housing

Housing convener, Councillor Danny Devlin, said: “East Renfrewshire continues to be an extremely popular place to live and we’re committed to championing housing matters for all residents.

"So whether you’re one of our tenants, you own your home or you’re renting privately, I’d encourage you to take a look at the survey and submit your thoughts.”

