Have your say on future local housing strategy in East Renfrewshire

The strategy applies to all housing in East Renfrewshire including owner occupiers and private rented as well as social housing.
Key themes, identified by the council’s Housing Services, cover:
availability of affordable homes
the diversity of homes
homelessness
quality of homes
improving carbon footprint in housing
future opportunities for housing
Housing convener, Councillor Danny Devlin, said: “East Renfrewshire continues to be an extremely popular place to live and we’re committed to championing housing matters for all residents.
"So whether you’re one of our tenants, you own your home or you’re renting privately, I’d encourage you to take a look at the survey and submit your thoughts.”
To give your views click here
For a paper version of the survey or more information email [email protected] or call 07769 280351.