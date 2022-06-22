Have your say on future local housing strategy in East Renfrewshire

East Renfrewshire Council has launched a consultation on the Local Housing Strategy which will help shape priorities for improving homes and the housing services provided over the next five years.

By Brian Yule
Wednesday, 22nd June 2022, 4:18 pm

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter

Make your voice heard to East Renfrewshire Council
Make your voice heard to East Renfrewshire Council

The strategy applies to all housing in East Renfrewshire including owner occupiers and private rented as well as social housing.

Key themes, identified by the council’s Housing Services, cover:

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter

 availability of affordable homes

Most Popular

 the diversity of homes

 homelessness

 quality of homes

 improving carbon footprint in housing

 future opportunities for housing

Housing convener, Councillor Danny Devlin, said: “East Renfrewshire continues to be an extremely popular place to live and we’re committed to championing housing matters for all residents.

"So whether you’re one of our tenants, you own your home or you’re renting privately, I’d encourage you to take a look at the survey and submit your thoughts.”

To give your views click here

For a paper version of the survey or more information email [email protected] or call 07769 280351.

East Renfrewshire