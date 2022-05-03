Housing and ‘liveable neighbourhoods’ big issues for Canal candidates

Delivering “liveable neighbourhoods” in parts of the Canal Ward will be just some of the developments councillors elected next week will be part of.

Earlier this year, Glasgow City Council confirmed that plans to change the layout of streets in 28 neighbourhoods including Possilpark, Ruchill and Port Dundas – so that residents have a lower reliance on cars moving forward.

While promoting traffic calming measures, the local authority will also look at what each area needs so that they have access to more green spaces.

Located in the north of Glasgow, the ward includes Possilpark and Milton as well as Ruchill, Firhill, Hamiltonhill, Parkhouse, Lambhill, Port Dundas and part of Cowlairs, consisting of the streets to the west of the Glasgow to Edinburgh railway tracks.

The west boundary is the Port Dundas branch of the Forth and Clyde Canal, which gives the ward its name.

House building is an issue in the Canal ward.

Housing is another important issue for the residents living in the Canal ward. Last week the local authority threw out plans to develop eight new flats at a former electricity substation in Firhill.

2017 Results

The 2017 election saw a 31.9% voter turnout with 5771 valid ballot papers and 327 rejected ballots.

The first preference votes received by each of the elected candidates was:

Alan Gow – SNP – 1727

Gary Gray – Labour – 1474

Jacqueline McLaren – SNP – 720

Robert Mooney – Labour – 518

2022 Candidates

All four current councillors were elected for the first time in 2017. Councillors Gow, McLaren and Mooney are all hoping to be re-elected next week.

Sadly councillor Gray passed away at the beginning of the year and had been out campaigning with his ward colleague councillor Mooney just days before his death.

Described as a “community champion and committed socialist” by friends and colleagues, the councillor had experienced health issues in the weeks leading up to his death. Labour candidate Fiona Higgans, a former teacher and social worker, is hoping to fill his shoes next week.

Full list of candidates for Canal Ward

Alan Gow – SNP

Fiona Higgans – Labour

Seonad Hoy – Greens

Brian Land – Independent

Jacqueline McLaren – SNP

Robert Mooney – Labour

Martin Lawson Olu-Osagie – Alba

Scott Simpson – Lib Dems

Sandra Watson – SNP