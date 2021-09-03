'Inspirational' Twechar woman nominated for Local Hero event at Scottish Parliament

left, Rona Mackay MSP and Sandra

The Twechar woman has been put forward by Strathkelvin and Bearsden MSP Rona Mackay for her tireless community work as part of Twechar Community Action – particularly during the pandemic.

People throughout Scotland who have helped make their communities better have been invited to attend opening ceremony events of the new Scottish Parliament session, next month.

Based at Twechar Healthy Living and Enterprise Centre, Sandra has consistently sought ways in which to enthuse teams of volunteers and staff, from the collection and supply of furniture and household items to those in need, support of local refugees and the preparation and delivery of lunches to local children.

During the pandemic, Twechar Community Action helped co-ordinate Christmas lunches to all senior citizens in the area due to the restrictions on meeting in person at the time.

In July all 129 MSPs were invited to nominate a constituent who makes a positive difference to the lives of others – often with little recognition - as their Local Hero.

Ms Mackay – who has hailed Sandra as “inspirational” – said: “As the sixth Session of the Scottish Parliament gets underway, it’s right that the people of Scotland are placed at the heart of our events.

“I can think of no one better than the inspirational Sandra who, for years preceding and throughout the pandemic, is a community stalwart who has been there at every turn for our most disadvantaged.

“It is absolutely correct that she is recognised in our national parliament. It’s people like Sandra, who quite often go unrecognised, that make our community what it is today – caring, empathetic and collective. The depth of Sandra’s genuine love for her community is obvious to all who live, work and volunteer in the area and beyond.

“These qualities were needed more than ever during the pandemic and it’s entirely appropriate that Sandra should receive such recognition at the Scottish Parliament.

Sandra said: “I’m delighted and a wee bit overwhelmed at Rona’s nomination and I thank her for thinking of me for the award.

“This has never been about recognition of self-gratitude, it’s about helping those who needed it most when they needed it most.