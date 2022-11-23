Community groups and individuals concerned at the cost of living crisis are being invited to join a march organised by embattled North Lanarkshire Trades Council which will take place in Motherwell on Saturday, December 3.

Co-organiser John Miller said: “ We need as many local organisations and individuals as we can muster to join us on the day, to support the cause of striking workers and people in North Lanarkshire who are facing a winter of obscene fuel poverty, hunger and Austerity 2.0!

“We will be meeting at the Duchess Park off Avon Street from 11am, and setting off on a march through the town centre to the Civic Centre at 11.30am. On arrival, we will have a static demo with speakers invited from all trade unions and community groups. We are looking for short, sharp contributions around three to five minutes from all organisations.”

