Now East Dunbartonshire MP Amy Callaghan has announced the next round of the John Clark Internship.

John Clark, 34, was widely tipped as having a bright future in politics when he tragically died during a dream holiday in the United States.

The Paisley-based SNP stalwart worked his way into several senior positions in the party after previously working as a taxi driver, with Ms Callaghan saying his life was a testament to the fact there is “no wrong path” to success.

Now Ms Callaghan wants to give others a further opportunity to forge their own path in politics. Having previously spoken proudly of her working-class roots, The MP said it was “vital” that there are opportunities for talented people “irrespective of their backgrounds or experience”.

The paid, part-time John Clark Internship will last a minimum of twelve weeks, and will be based in the House of Commons, with Ms Callaghan particularly encouraging applications from people returning to work or looking for their first step in politics, perhaps from someone changing sector or for someone just starting out.

The closing date for applications to the John Clark Internship is Friday, May 3. More information can be found on the SNP website.

Ms Callaghan said: “As I said last year, this internship is about continuing John Clark's legacy - so I'm delighted after a successful first round of this internship I'm now able to recruit another John Clark intern - this time based in the House of Commons.

“John Clark was a dedicated and hard-working guy who followed an unconventional route into politics. He was passionate about giving back to his community, helping those who need it most and creating a brighter future for Scotland.

“I hope this internship will continue to give others the same break in politics that John received. Over the course of the programme, the intern will get an insight into life in a busy political office, and they will pick up the necessary skills to take their next step in politics.