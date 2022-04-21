Kirsten backs call for Chancellor to act on Access to Cash

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cash is becoming more difficult for people to access as bank branches continue to close

The growing use of contactless cards and mobile phone payments is convenient for many people, but not everyone can or wants to use these methods.

Bank branches continue to close, with Barclays, HSBC, Lloyds, and NatWest announcing up to 180 closures across the UK.

Recently, the Bank of Scotland, which is part of the Lloyds Group announced a tranche of closures, including the last bank branch in Clarkston

Two years ago the UK Government promised legislation on access to cash, and ahead of The Queen's speech in May the cross-party letter calls for this legislation to be introduced without further delay.

It also tells the Chancellor that cash can continue to play a practical and vibrant role and meet the needs of both businesses and the wider economy.

Ms Oswald said: “The UK Government must stop dithering and take action to avoid a hollowing out of the UK's cash infrastructure, leaving communities unable to withdraw or deposit cash.

“As we have experienced here in East Renfrewshire, the banking sector is no longer living up to the commitment to protect the last bank branch in town. They are placing an increasing reliance on post offices, but the post office sector is underfunded to take on the full burden of protecting access to cash.