Kirsten checks out world’s first faux bear fur and calls on MoD to use it for Queen’s Guard’s caps

Kirsten Oswald with a PETA ‘MOD Go fur free’ poster

This fabric has been expertly created by luxury faux furrier ECOPEL to replace the real bearskins from Canadian Black Bears currently used to make the iconic Queen’s Guard’s caps.

The event brought together campaigners and policymakers to call for the high-performing, humane material, which looks and functions just like real bear fur, to be brought into service.

The event was attended by a cross-party group of MPs and guests including TV presenter Kirsty Gallacher, and Love Island’s Faye Winter.

In January, Ms Oswald tabled an Early Day Motion (EDM 929) expressing concern at the continued use of real bearskins for the army’s ceremonial caps, which attracted the backing of 74 other MPs from across the House of Commons.

Ms Oswald said: “There is no excuse for the MoD to continue funding the slaughter of bears for ornamental caps when a viable faux fur is now available.

“The humane fabric not only looks like the real thing but performs just like real bearskin and would allow the tradition of this ceremonial headwear to marry with 21st century values.

“Making the switch to faux fur would also save the taxpayer over a million pounds so it’s a no-brainer and I implore the MoD to act now.”