Kirsten welcomes £1.6m support for East Renfrewshire households

5,447 households received a total of £708,110 from Low Income Pandemic Payments and 7,014 have received a total of £906,120 in Bridging Payments that support families with children in receipt of free school meals.
Ms Oswald said: “The pandemic has been incredibly difficult for so many families for a variety of reasons.
“I’m glad that the Scottish Government has been helping families in East Renfrewshire to get through this tough time with £1.6 million of support, in addition to other Scottish low-income benefits and the Scottish Child Payment
“We know that families in East Renfrewshire will continue to feel the pressure as we face a cost-of-living crisis, so it is reassuring to see the Scottish Government is focused on helping those who need it most.”