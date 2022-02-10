Kirsten welcomes £1.6m support for East Renfrewshire households

East Renfrewshire MP Kirsten Oswald has welcomed new figures showing that low-income households in her constituency have been supported by £1,614,230 from the Scottish Government.

By Brian Yule
Thursday, 10th February 2022, 5:28 pm
Pandemic support payments helped people in need

5,447 households received a total of £708,110 from Low Income Pandemic Payments and 7,014 have received a total of £906,120 in Bridging Payments that support families with children in receipt of free school meals.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Ms Oswald said: “The pandemic has been incredibly difficult for so many families for a variety of reasons.

“I’m glad that the Scottish Government has been helping families in East Renfrewshire to get through this tough time with £1.6 million of support, in addition to other Scottish low-income benefits and the Scottish Child Payment

“We know that families in East Renfrewshire will continue to feel the pressure as we face a cost-of-living crisis, so it is reassuring to see the Scottish Government is focused on helping those who need it most.”

Scottish GovernmentEast Renfrewshire