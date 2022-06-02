Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cumbernauld Town Centre

Earlier this year, the now former Labour Administration on North Lanarkshire Council agreed a landmark deal in principle to buy Cumbernauld Town Centre from its private owners, with a view to demolishing the old, dilapidated structure and building a modern town centre complete with new cultural, health, leisure and education facilities in its place.

Soon after this, a controversial bid was launched to ask Historic Environment Scotland (HES) to designate Cumbernauld Town Centre a ‘listed’ building. This would prohibit any attempt to demolish and replace the existing ‘mega-structure’.

Now the four councillors in question, Tom Fisher, Barry McCulloch, Peter McDade and James McPhilemy have urged residents to respond to HES’s initial consultation, which closes on Sunday, June 12 and have released a joint statement to this end.

It states: “The proposed new Town Hub would be a massive step forward for Cumbernauld – giving local people a proper 21st Century Town Centre, complete with enhanced leisure, cultural, health and education facilities. If successful, this attempt to list the building will prove damaging to these plans and will greatly reduce the options available for regeneration.

“We would urge residents that agree with us that the existing town centre mega-structure is out-dated and not fit for purpose, to make their views known to Historic Environment Scotland. Bluntly, local people need a 21st Century Town Centre more than a few architects need a dilapidated, outdated, building to study.”

You can complete Historic Environment Scotland’s initial consultation at: https://haveyoursay.historicenvironment.scot/heritage/designating-cumbernauld-town-centre/