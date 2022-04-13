Labour would hire 250 more cleaning workers for Glasgow if elected

The party’s city leader Malcolm Cunning has pledged to tidy up the streets and vowed his party would not form a coalition with the Tories.
Fielding 43 candidates across 23 wards for the local election, Councillor Cunning said Labour would pour £6 million into creating a ‘cleaner, greener’ Glasgow scheme.
The party lost overall power of Glasgow City Council in 2017 when the SNP took over as a minority administration.
Weighing up Labour’s chances in the city during the May 5 council election, councillor Cunning said: “If we don’t win an overall majority but are the largest party we would run a minority. Only ourselves or the SNP can form the next administration. The Tories and the Greens can’t.
“The reaction on the doors has been very encouraging. There is a definitie Glasgow factor. Ordinary citizens think their city is a mess and they know who to blame for it. There is everything to play for.”
As well as tackling litter on the street and bin collections from homes, the party promises to tidy up spaces that are privately owned.
Councillor Cunning said: “If you look out your window at a pile of rubbish you don’t care who owns it. Just tidy it up.”
And a senior councillor would be dedicated to keeping the city clean.
The Linn politician said: “We will appoint a cleansing tsar. I have never had so many complaints as a councillor.”
He outlined a plan to to hire 250 cleansing staff in the next two years and mentioned 400 training posts leading to full time jobs over three years.
He attributed some of the blame for the state of the city on £350 million being removed from the council budget in Glasgow over the last 10 years.
Residents have been complaining about escalating problems of piles of rubbish lying on streets and overflowing bins for months.
Councillor Cunning said in the last five years there have been 290 fewer cleansing staff.
The politician who has been a councillor since 2003 said: “That doesn’t happen without consequences on the street. There is no resilience in the services. With Covid or two weeks of bad weather – the system begins to creak and then you are playing catchup.”
Pointing out other priorities in the Labour manifesto, which is due to officially launch on Thursday, he listed Covid and economic recovery, aiding Sauchiehall Street and looking at ways to ensure bus services meet public needs.
The Glasgow Labour candidates have been on the campaign trail since late last year.
A number of existing Labour councillors are not on the list for standing in May including Martin McElroy, John Kane, Jane Morgan and Archie Graham with some new names joining the election bid.
Labour candidates standing on May 5 in Glasgow City Council wards:
LINN
Malcolm Cunning
Catherine Vallis
NEWLANDS/AULDBURN
Stephen Curran
Linda Devlin
GREATER POLLOK
Saqib Ahmed
Rashid M Hussain
CARDONALD
Jim Kavanagh
Matt Kerr
GOVAN
Imran Alam
Ruth S Hall
POLLOKSHIELDS
Hanif M Raja
Fariha Thomas
LANGSIDE
Stephen Ignatius Docherty
Aileen Mary McKenzie
SOUTHSIDE CENTRAL
James Scanlon
Soryia Siddique
CALTON
Cecilia O’Lone
George Redmond
ANDERSTON/CITY/YORKHILL
Philip Braat
John Gerard Carson
HILLHEAD
Hanzala Malik
VICTORIA PARK
Eunis Jassemi
GARSCADDEN/SCOTSTOUNHILL
Bill Butler
Eva Clark Murray
DRUMCHAPEL/ANNIESLAND
Paul Carey
Patricia Ferguson
MARYHILL
Keiran O’Neill
Gwen Farrell Wall
CANAL
Fiona E Higgins
Robert JH Mooney
SPRINGBURN/ROBROYSTON
Audrey Dempsey
Thomas Rannachan
EAST CENTRE
Ann Jenkins
Kieran J Turner
SHETTLESTON
Frank McAveety
Jill Pidgeon
BAILLIESTON
Kevin John Lalley
Mary McNab
NORTH EAST
Maureen Burke
Sharon Greer
DENNISTOUN
Elaine McDougall
PARTICK EAST/KELVINDALE
Jill Brown
Lilith Johnstone