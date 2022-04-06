Lib Dems planning Glasgow comeback as local elections approach

The Scottish Liberal Democrats are attempting to make a comeback in Glasgow at next month’s council elections with 22 party members selected to run as candidates.

Glasgow’s North East ward is the only ward in Glasgow that does not have a Scottish Lib Dem candidate standing for election. The party has not been a part of Glasgow City Council since 2017 when they lost their one seat gained in 2012.

There are 204 candidates hoping to win one of the 85 available at Glasgow City Council and between six and 11 people campaigning for votes in each ward. A mixture of old and new faces are also standing for election and re-election from the SNP, Labour, Greens, Conservatives and Independents.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The May election will also see 14 Alba Party candidates, who describe themselves as a Scottish nationalist and pro independence party for Scotland.

The vote will take place on Thursday, May 5, at local polling stations across the country but only those who are registered to vote can take part in these elections.

Those who haven’t registered and still want to have a say in who represents the local community, can still register until Monday, April 18 and only takes five minutes.

Which 1973 star stood in Sunderland North for the Lib Dems at the 1992 General Election? A. Dick Malone B. Richie Pitt C. Dave Watson D. Vic Halom

Since 2007, councillors in Scotland have been elected using the Single Transferable Vote (STV) system. This allows voters to express a preference for more than one candidate by ranking them in order.

Information about how to mark the vote is also provided on the polling card, within a voting pack and at the polling stations.

List of Lib Dem candidates and the wards they are standing in:

Linn – Joe McCauley

Newlands/Auldburn – Hugh Southhall

Greater Pollok – Awais Qureshi

Cardonald – Ross Chalmers

Govan – Neil O’Docherty

Polloksheilds – Carole Louise Ford

Langside – Michael Edward Shields

Southside Central – Sam Glasgow-Jackson

Calton – Alexander Palmer

Anderson/City/Yorkhill – Matthew James Clark

Hillhead – Theo Lockhead

Victoria Park – James Douglas Speirs

Garscaden/Scotsdounhill – High Grenville Waterfield

Drumchapel/Anniesland – Richard Frank Stalley

Maryhill – Derek Dunnington

Canal – Scott Simpson

Springburn/Robroyston – Peter Davies

East Centre – Ruth Lindsay

Shettleston – Henry Sullivan

Baillieston – Tony Hughes

Dennistoun – Fergus McCann

Partick East/Kelvindale – Nicholas Moohan

List of Alba Party Candidates and the wards they are standing in:

Linn – Angela Jones

Newlands/Auldburn – Ralph Raja Suleman

Greater Pollok – Tahir Jameel

Cardonald – Alexander Torrance

Govan – Uche Gladys Emordi

Pollokshields – Muhammad Shoaib

Langside – Chigozie Anne Osuchukwu

Southside Central – Kamran Butt

Calton – Catherine McKernan

Victoria Park – Mahmood Ullah

Canal – Martin Lawson Olu-Osagie

Springburn/Robsoyston – Farah Hamid

East Centre – Toney Osy