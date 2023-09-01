After a short honeymoon, having married her childhood sweetheart Iain Renwick at the start of the month, Clydesdale MSP Máiri McAllan got back to business.

And that included two visits to organisations in Lanark, working hard to support their communities.

Máiri firstly visited the Accessible Tennis Club, which meets every Tuesday at Lanark Tennis Courts.

The club focuses on providing social tennis and tennis coaching for often underrepresented groups, such as people with disabilities or long-term health conditions.

Sessions are delivered by Level 3 Coach Marie Burns and the club’s work earned it the 2018 Tennis Scotland Disability Award and 2023 Tennis Scotland Tennis for All Award.

Máiri said: “I was in awe throughout my visit to Lanark Accessible Tennis. The commitment from the volunteers was matched only by the sheer joy in the faces of their service users.

“It is clear how much the club means to them and the benefits it provides in terms of mental and physical health and well-being.

"My thanks to Marie Burns for facilitating the visit and to everyone for taking the time to show me their sterling work, helping to open up the world of sport to those with disabilities and long-term health conditions.

"I’d recommend Accessible Tennis Lanark to anyone who may be eligible.”

Marie added: “I would like to thank Máiri for visiting and supporting us, Lanark Tennis Club for the welcome to their premises and VASLan for funding support this year.”

The club can be contacted at [email protected].

On Monday, Máiri also visited Lanark Cycles to mark the first ever Scotland Loves Local Week.

A Cytech Accredited Workshop, Lanark Cycles provides repairs, servicing and bike sales. Owner Graham Fergusson and his wife gave the local MSP a tour round the shop and discussed their plans to move to new and larger premises.

The shop has also benefited from funding via the Cycle Repair Scheme from the Scottish Government.

Máiri said: “This week is a chance to champion our fantastic local businesses.