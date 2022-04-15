Make sure you’re ready to have your say in May

East Renfrewshire Returning Officer Lorraine McMillan with members of the Election Team

Voters should make sure they know where they need to go to cast their vote by checking their poll card in advance.

Staff will be on hand to assist if you need any help at the polling place.

Large print sample ballot papers and tactile voting devices will also be available to help those who are blind or partially sighted to vote.

Lorraine McMillan, Returning Officer for East Renfrewshire Council, said: “Make sure you check the information on your poll card, as your polling place might have changed since you last voted.

"You do not need your poll card to vote, but we encourage you to bring it with you to make the process quicker and more efficient.

"Polling stations will be open from 7am to 10pm on Thursday, May 5. Voters who have opted to vote by post must return their postal ballot pack by 10pm. They can hand it

in at their polling place if they don’t have time to return it by post.”

Andy O’Neill, head of the Electoral Commission in Scotland, added: “At this election you number your candidates in order of choice, using a 1 for your first choice, a 2 for your second choice, a 3 for your third and so on. You can number as many or as few candidates as you choose.