M&D Scotlands Theme Park is helping as a base for Thousands of items donated for Ukrainian Aid .

The sheer scale of donations gathered in a matter of days has meant that the operation has had to be temporarily paused while the items are properly processed.

The massive operation is taking place at two outdoor hub points where designated items specifically requested by aid charities will be taken to the war zone after the area's Polish community forged a partnership with the business.

Sue Taylor from M&Ds said, “We couldn’t believe how quickly people rallied round as soon as they heard we had set up the donation centre and within only 24 hours on Saturday our first transit van left for Poland with first aid items.

“We have more lorries leaving in the next few days and we’ll post on social media when we are able to receive donations again. This is all new to us but with everyone pulling together, particularly with the help of the local Polish community, we are getting there.”

Also at the depot helping with paperwork was Ukrainian Natasha Kukharchuk who fled Ukraine two weeks ago with her daughter Sophie (6) Originally married to a Scot, Natasha is living with family in Bothwell and Sophie started a local primary school last week.

Natasha’s sister-in-law and a friend of Sue’s, Jill McKenna added, “The family are just so relieved that Natasha and Sophie were able to get out in time but it’s still devastating to hear the stories of all the family and friends still there.”