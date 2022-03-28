Meeting on thorny topic of Gender Recognition is taking place in Motherwell

A group which says it is fighting for the rights of women and girls in Scotland is to hold a public meeting in Motherwell on Wednesday (March 30)

By The Newsroom
Monday, 28th March 2022, 4:14 pm
Updated Monday, 28th March 2022, 4:20 pm

Women Voting With Our Feet has organised a public meeting with expert speakers on child safeguarding and development to discuss the Scottish Government’s proposed gender recognition reform and its potential effects on children and young people.

The group decided to meet in Motherwell’s Bentley Hotel as it wanted to provide a central point for attendees from across the area.

The meeting will take place from 7pm until 9pm and will feature guest speakers

Admission is free but entry is by ticket only, available from https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/young-people-and-gender-recognition-reform-tickets-294568872427.

