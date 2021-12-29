Members of the Scottish Youth Parliament elected in East Renfrewshire

MSYPs Kym Wilson, Lily Frame and Ashley Kee flanked by returning officer Caroline Innes and Councillor Colm Merrick.

East Renfrewshire has three seats in total, two in Eastwood and one in Renfrewshire South.

The following candidates were successfully elected as Members of the Scottish Youth Parliament (MSYPs): Lily Frame and Ashley Kee for Eastwood, and Kym Wilson for Renfrewshire South.

Young people aged 12-25 across East Renfrewshire had the opportunity to vote for the MSYPs who will represent their views on local and national issues for the next two years.

Caroline Innes, deputy chief executive of East Renfrewshire Council and Returning Officer for this year’s election, said: "This election has come at a time when young people’s views are even more crucial, all of our lives have really changed since the last election and we have all had to adapt as a result of the pandemic.

"Over the last two years, our MSYPs have had a really positive impact on young people in East Renfrewshire, so I’m looking forward to seeing our newly elected members making a real difference across the area.

"Each and every young person who stood to become elected should be very proud of the fantastic campaigns they have delivered, and thank you to every young person who took the time to vote.”

Any young person who may be interested in having a voice in East Renfrewshire and take action on issues that are important to them can become part of ER Youth Voice.