Mental health issues a challenge for cops

Pam Gosal MSP meets with Chief Inspector John Menzies and the Milngavie community policing team

Some incidents can take up to eight hours to deal with, according to Chief Inspector John Menzies.

He met recently with West Scotland list MSP Pam Gosal, where they discussed the changing nature of modern policing.

A key issue highlighted was how much policing has changed over the years, with there now being a higher emphasis on supporting those dealing with issues such as dementia, depression and other mental health related issues.

Chief Inspector Menzies said a multi-agency approach is being used to tackle the issue, with police sometimes being called out to attend incidents in place of ambulances when the health service is too busy.

The main priority of police said the chief inspector, is the safety and wellbeing of vulnerable residents, and ensuring individuals get the assistance they require with timely intervention.

Chief Inspector Menzies praised the great team of officers serving the area, who utilise a wealth of local knowledge, helping to keep situations under control before they escalate, which he said is key to increasing public confidence and reducing local crime rates.

Ms Gosal said: “I am incredibly grateful to have met with Chief Inspector Menzies, alongside members of the Milngavie community policing team.

“Their commitment to the local area was clear to see throughout our meeting, and it was of great interest to hear of the changing nature of modern policing.

“Mental health-related incidents are now one of the biggest single challenges facing local police forces.

"It is vital they are properly supported to deal with these incidents to safeguard the wellbeing of vulnerable individuals.

“I would like to thank Chief Inspector Menzies and the entire community policing team for protecting our neighbourhood on a daily basis and allowing us to continue to live our lives safely.