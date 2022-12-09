Parents who experience miscarriage after 24 weeks will now still have to go without any statutory provision, forcing them to rely on the goodwill of their employer or take sick leave or annual leave.
The bill was due to have its second reading on Friday but it was talked out by MPs. As a result, the second reading was delayed until March and may now not take place.
Had the bill been supported by the UK Government, it would have given parents a statutory right to a minimum of three days of paid leave following a miscarriage before 24 weeks.
The UK Government will still be able to support the bill when it returns to Parliament but it may be too far down the list of Private Members’ Bills to be debated if the government doesn’t bring in an employment bill as was previously promised.
Last December, the Bill also failed to be heard as members discussed streaming services instead.
Angela said: “I am extremely disappointed that the Westminster system has yet again let down parents who experience miscarriage.
“There are certain techniques that are used to prevent bills from advancing through Parliament, including filibustering. It was clear that the Tories did so to the detriment of the Miscarriage Leave Bill.
“I will continue to fight for paid leave for parents who experience miscarriage to ensure they are supported and properly able to grieve their loss.”