Lanark and Hamilton East MP Angela Crawley has expressed disappointment after the Miscarriage Leave Bill was talked out by MPs.

Parents who experience miscarriage after 24 weeks will now still have to go without any statutory provision, forcing them to rely on the goodwill of their employer or take sick leave or annual leave.

The bill was due to have its second reading on Friday but it was talked out by MPs. As a result, the second reading was delayed until March and may now not take place.

Advertisement

Had the bill been supported by the UK Government, it would have given parents a statutory right to a minimum of three days of paid leave following a miscarriage before 24 weeks.

MP Angela Crawley has vowed not to give up after the Bill was talked out by MPs once again.

The UK Government will still be able to support the bill when it returns to Parliament but it may be too far down the list of Private Members’ Bills to be debated if the government doesn’t bring in an employment bill as was previously promised.

Last December, the Bill also failed to be heard as members discussed streaming services instead.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Angela said: “I am extremely disappointed that the Westminster system has yet again let down parents who experience miscarriage.

“There are certain techniques that are used to prevent bills from advancing through Parliament, including filibustering. It was clear that the Tories did so to the detriment of the Miscarriage Leave Bill.