Cumbernauld Town Centre

Last week, we revealed that influential group Cumbernauld Community Forum had expressed disquiet at the process -amidst claims that more grassroots groups across the town should have been the beneficiaries of the leftover cash.

The fact that organisations like St Lucy’s Youth Zone and mealmakers Cumbernauld Resilience did not receive a penny was a further bone of contention,

Now, in a fresh twist, a report on the awards was considered by North Lanarkshire Council’s Community Empowerment Committee during a virtual meeting on Monday, August 23. And the meeting has has shed further light on a process that CCF accused of not being as transparent as it should have been.

The chance to apply for the cash swung into play when the council wound up its arms-length organisation Campsies Centre Cumbernauld, A total of 42 groups applied and the first, largest round of funding were awarded to just nine.

These were: Cumbernauld Action on Care of the Elderly, £50,000; Cumbernauld Poverty Action, £49,936; Cumbernauld YMCA, £50,000; Cumbernauld Colts Community Football Club, £35,090; The Scottish Centre for Children with Motor Impairments, £37,448.61; Kildrum Primary School Parent Council, £50,000; Scottish Wildlife Trust, £24,648; ENABLE Scotland (Leading the Way), £50,000 and North Area Crime Prevention Panel which was awarded £14,740.

It has transpired as well that other applicants which were controversially snubbed will be considered in further rounds of funding where awards will be capped at £10,000.

Councillor Catherine Johnston (SNP, Cumbernauld South) tabled an amendment calling for the town’s elected representatives to be involved in these later rounds of funding, to ensure smaller organisations were represented. while previous recipients are excluded from additional grants.