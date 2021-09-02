Colin Weir

Colin Weir (39) who is the manager of Befriend Motherwell will join the Central Scotland Conservative MSP at the opening session of the Parliament in October

Back in July all 129 MSPs were invited to nominate a constituent who makes a positive difference to the lives of others.

And Mr Simpson opted for Colin – who ensured that Befriend Motherwell kept going during lockdown providing wellbeing packs to 65 people a week with a 40-strong volunteer army.

Colin said: “It’s a real honour to be invited to the opening of the Scottish Parliament for this reason.

"Our organisation worked hard throughout the pandemic with our partners to try to continue to help people within the Motherwell area in any way we could.”

Mr Simpson said: “As the Sixth Session of the Scottish Parliament gets underway, it’s right that the people of Scotland are placed at the heart of our events.

"We want to celebrate the achievements of our Local Heroes from across every constituency and region in Scotland.

“Colin leads the group but it’s a team effort.

" He is a local hero for me because this is such a vital service and was particularly so during lockdown when people could not meet.