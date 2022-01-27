Rosie Murray

Rosie Murray who is from Flemington and attends Uddingston Grammar School is supporting the week long campaign to encourage her peers to vote, especially those like herself who have sight loss.

Voters who are 16 by election day which is Thursday May 5 will be able to vote and of course Rosie will be one of them.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And she was inspired to urge others to register via a short video on Twitter which has been organised by the Welcome To Your Vote campaign organised by the Electoral Commission and the RNIB Scotland's youth forum.

Rosie said: "I'm 17 and I haven't voted yet but I think that it's very important that people do. I think it's really important to take the opportunity to vote when you get it, because it doesn't come up a lot, because elections only happen every few years.

"Plus, you're doing it for your community. It's not like it's a worldwide thing or a Westminster thing, it's for your community. So you get to decide who you want to lead your community. And I think that is really, really important.