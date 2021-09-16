MP backs call for physical proof of status for EU citizens

East Renfrewshire MP Kirsten Oswald

The governments of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have written to the UK Government asking that EU citizens be provided with physical proof of their settled or pre-settled status.

Currently, EU citizens who have secured settled or pre-settled status get no physical documentation to prove they have the right to reside in the UK.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This could cause problems if they are asked to prove their status to enable them to take up employment or to access services.

Scottish, Welsh and Northern Ireland ministers have now written to the UK Government to voice their concern over the offer of a digital-only platform for proof.

The letter states: “We all have an obligation under the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Act 2020 to ensure that EU citizens are treated fairly.”

It adds: “All other groups of people who choose to make the UK their home and to contribute to our communities and economy are given physical proof. It cannot be right to deny EU citizens the reassurance that is offered to other migrant groups.”

Ms Oswald said: “East Renfrewshire is home to many EU citizens, and they strengthen our communities, provide vital services, including in our NHS, and are valued as our friends and neighbours.

“I know that many of them have been unsettled by the Brexit process, indeed many of them have chosen to leave rather than deal with the resulting difficulties.