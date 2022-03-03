MP calls on UK Government to follow North Ireland's example and introduce paid miscarriage leave

Lanark and Hamilton East MP Angela Crawley

The Northern Ireland Assembly has become the first in Europe to approve paid miscarriage leave for parents who experience miscarriage before 24 weeks.

A public consultation will be undertaken before final regulations are draw up and the Northern Ireland Executive has been given a deadline of April 2026 to have paid miscarriage leave in place.

Ms Crawley has been campaigning at Westminster to have paid miscarriage leave introduced in the rest of the UK and has received cross-party support including every party represented in Northern Ireland.

In her letter to the business secretary, she offered to meet to discuss how best to close the gap in support for parents who experience miscarriage.

Ms Crawley said: “Northern Ireland has shown the way forward and now is the time for the rest of the UK to follow in their footsteps.

“My private members’ bill is still live and the UK Government are planning to introduce new employment legislation soon so there are plenty of opportunities for them to do the right thing and extend bereavement support to include miscarriage.