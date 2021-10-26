MP wants your views on radical plans to break up East Dunbartonshire constituency

Amy Callaghan MP East Dunbartonshire

The plans put forward by the Boundary Commission are now open for public consultation for the next eight weeks. They would split East Dunbartonshire in two, creating Kelvin North, covering Bearsden, Milngavie, Bishopbriggs, Campsie, and Kilsyth, and the separate constituency of Kelvin South which would include Kirkintilloch, Cumbernauld, and Chryston.

Under the proposals, Scotland’s number of MPs will be cut from 59 to 57, while England will gain 10.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ms Callaghan has opened up an online survey. She said: “I want to know what you think about these plans. Your responses to my survey will shape how I respond to the Boundary Commission’s consultation. After all, this is your constituency and your views are what matter.

“There’s been fantastic engagement so far, with 71 percent of people against the proposed changes to our home constituency when ‘don’t knows’ are removed.

“But I’m keen to make sure all voices are heard, so pop over to my Facebook page and take part in the quick survey before the end of the month.

“As long as we remain in the union, the attempts to reduce the number of Scottish MPs and dilute Scottish voices at Westminster unfortunately do matter.”

The proposals will have to be approved by Parliament. But the commission hopes any changes would be in place by 2024 – when the next general election is expected.

Lord Matthews, Deputy Chair of the Boundary Commission for Scotland, said: “I believe this is a promising start to delivering the requirements of the new rules that mean the number of constituencies in Scotland will reduce from 59 to 57 and that each mainland constituency must have broadly the same number of electors.

"We strongly encourage voters to make views heard. “We welcome comments on our consultation site at www.bcs2023review.com.”