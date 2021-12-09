The Scottish National Party man said: “ Just as everyone was making difficult sacrifices over Christmas to keep each other safe, and just as the Prime Minister was instructing people to go into lockdown, what seems to have been a pre-planned and very large scale party was taking place in Number 10.
“This is indefensible from all sorts of perspectives.
"It is the height of hypocrisy
"And it’s another example of the ‘one rule for us, another for everyone else’ attitude of Conservative ministers.
"It also risks undermining the vital public health messaging in relation to Covid.
“That said, while people are rightly furious with Boris Johnson and his pals, it is vital that we all continue to fallow the guidance as closely as possible, to keep each other safe and protect our NHS.”