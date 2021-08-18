The Scottish Nationalist member for Motherwell and Wishaw has launched an impassioned plea for the dispossessed men, women and children fleeing the Taliban – arguing that it’s not sympathy they need but a new home in the United Kingdom.

Ms Adamson said: “The world is watching in horror at the events unfolding in Afghanistan. But the international community must do more than express solidarity with the Afghan people. We have a moral responsibility to aid those fleeing in fear for their lives and livelihoods.

"Scotland has a proud tradition of welcoming refugees but, of course, the powers in this area remain with the UK Government. So, legislators and policymakers from across the political divide need to work constructively to bring about a swift and compassionate resolution for Afghan refugees.

“The UK Government must reverse its decision to cut the international aid budget. It must bring about urgent reform to the asylum system and build in compassion and a respect for human rights into its decision making.