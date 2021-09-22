MSP demands Scottish Government set target for GP visits in East Dunbartonshire

Pam Gosal MSP

Ms Gosal has thanked GPs in Greater Glasgow and Clyde for going above and beyond during the pandemic but says they are completely overwhelmed.

That is also having a knock-on effect, she said, in other health services including ambulance wait times and A&E services.

Ms Gosal said: “The refusal of the SNP-Green Government to back a swifter return to more normal, face-to-face GP appointments in Greater Glasgow and Clyde is extremely disappointing.

“The SNP cannot use Covid as an excuse. They were warned for years about how our GPs were overwhelmed and underfunded, but they failed to take any action.

“Our GPs have gone above and beyond during the pandemic to support patients but they are at breaking point. The SNP’s mismanagement of the health service over the last 14 years is failing them.

“By refusing to set this target date, SNP Health Secretary Humza Yousaf is letting down patients in Greater Glasgow and Clyde.