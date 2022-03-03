MSP encourages participation in public consultation on proposed fly-tipping bill

The Bill aims to increase punishments for fly-tipping

This comes after Murdo Fraser MSP launched a consultation on a Member’s Bill he has brought forward on the subject of fly tipping.

The objective of the bill is to significantly enhance existing legislation on fly-tipping, which dates back to 1990. The bill has the support of organisations including NFU Scotland and Scottish Land & Estates.

The bill seeks to increase sanctions for fly-tipping, including by lifting the current fixed-penalty notice of £200, improving data collection of incidents and to guarantee the person on whose land waste is disposed on is not responsible for its removal.

The legislation also proposes a strict liability, which would make the waste generator responsible for clearing it up and paying any fines.

Mr Carlaw said: “I am pleased to be backing my colleague Murdo Fraser’s plans to crack down on fly-tipping.

“It is completely selfish to dump waste at unauthorised locations and any behaviour of this nature in Eastwood and across Scotland is simply unacceptable.

“This new bill is essential for strengthening current laws on fly tipping, which stretch back decades.

“I would urge constituents in Eastwood to get involved with the consultation in the coming weeks so that the views and experience of local residents on fly tipping can be included as part of this process.

“I hope that this sensible and much needed piece of legislation will secure cross-party backing from my fellow MSPs in the Scottish Parliament.”