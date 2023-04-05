An MSP has branded the behaviour of the SNP group at Motherwell Civic Centre “disgraceful” in relation to allegations of sexual impropropriety by former Councillor Jordan Linden and has raised her concerns in the Scottish Parliament.

Scottish Conservative Meghan Gallagher worked with Mr Linden when she served a constituency in Motherwell and he in Bellshill, and often failed to find common ground in Motherwell Civic Centre.

Now Miss Gallagher, who was elected to Holyrood back in 2021, has raised the issue of Mr Linden within the chamber of her new place of work.

She has challenged SNP minister Ben Macpherson as to whether the Scottish Government produces any guidance for local government on how claims relating to alleged sexual misconduct by councillors should be handled at local authority level.

Mr Linden stood down as leader of North Lanarkshire Council in the summer just weeks after one claim materialised and finally resigned from the council this month while denying this and further allegations.

Miss Gallagher said:“ The SNP need to accept that their complaints process must urgently be improved, otherwise brave victims will be put off coming forward.”

Meanwhile it has emerged that a by-election will take place in Bellshill to replace Mr Linden on Thursday, June 15.