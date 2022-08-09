MSP praises East Dunbartonshire Foodbank volunteers

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rona Mackay MSP at East Dunbartonshire Foodbank

Due to the deepening cost of living crisis, the foodbank has experienced a significant increase in demand for their services.

They are looking for volunteer drivers to join the warehouse team, volunteer foodbank centre and warehouse assistants, and a computer operator/centre assistant.

SNP MSP Ms Mackay said: “The amazing volunteers at foodbanks are working incredibly hard to support people unable to afford even the basics as a result of a decade of Tory austerity and the deepening cost of living crisis.”