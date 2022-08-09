MSP praises East Dunbartonshire Foodbank volunteers

Due to the deepening cost of living crisis, the foodbank has experienced a significant increase in demand for their services.
They are looking for volunteer drivers to join the warehouse team, volunteer foodbank centre and warehouse assistants, and a computer operator/centre assistant.
SNP MSP Ms Mackay said: “The amazing volunteers at foodbanks are working incredibly hard to support people unable to afford even the basics as a result of a decade of Tory austerity and the deepening cost of living crisis.”
If you would like to provide practical support to people in crisis, email [email protected] for an application form.