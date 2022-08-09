MSP praises East Dunbartonshire Foodbank volunteers

Strathkelvin and Bearsden MSP Rona Mackay praised volunteers at East Dunbartonshire foodbank during a recent visit.

Tuesday, 9th August 2022, 2:18 pm
Updated Tuesday, 9th August 2022, 3:06 pm
Rona Mackay MSP at East Dunbartonshire Foodbank
Rona Mackay MSP at East Dunbartonshire Foodbank

Due to the deepening cost of living crisis, the foodbank has experienced a significant increase in demand for their services.

They are looking for volunteer drivers to join the warehouse team, volunteer foodbank centre and warehouse assistants, and a computer operator/centre assistant.

SNP MSP Ms Mackay said: “The amazing volunteers at foodbanks are working incredibly hard to support people unable to afford even the basics as a result of a decade of Tory austerity and the deepening cost of living crisis.”

If you would like to provide practical support to people in crisis, email [email protected] for an application form.

