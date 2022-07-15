MSP says new paper highlights democratic case for independence

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest paper, titled ‘Renewing Democracy through Independence’, outlines how Scotland’s voice has been ignored at key points in recent decades.

This includes the failure to invest North Sea oil and gas revenues like other neighbouring nations did, to the crippling decade of Conservative austerity and delivering a hard Brexit that Scotland overwhelmingly rejected

The paper also shows where the Scottish Parliament has taken decisions within the limited powers it currently has, it has delivered transformative change.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon launches 'Renewing Democracy through Independence' (Photo by Andrew Milligan - Pool/Getty Images)

This includes policies like the Scottish Child Payment, Minimum Unit Pricing and being one of the first nations in the world to provide free period products.

Ms Mackay said: “This latest paper lays bare that when decisions are made by Westminster, it’s the people of Strathkelvin and Bearsden that lose out.

“Hundreds of billions in oil revenue squandered by the UK Treasury, a crippling decade of Tory austerity and the economic and social disaster that is Brexit is the legacy of Westminster control faced by families here.

Rona Mackay has told Westminster it cannot continue to ignore the will of the Scotland people

“Decisions about Scotland should be taken by those who live here - not by politicians we don’t vote for or unelected Lords.

"That’s why Scotland needs independence - and Westminster politicians cannot continue to stand in the way of the democratic right of the people of to choose a better future.

“There will soon come a time when the opposition will have to engage in the substance of the independence argument.

"It will then be for them to explain why Westminster control would be better than the full powers of independence where Scotland takes our own decisions.”

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon added: “The democratic deficit Scotland faces is not a recent phenomenon, but the evidence of it now is starker than ever.