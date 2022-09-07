It comes courtesy of Motherwell and Wishaw MSP Clare Adamson, who said: “I hope that the end of this dismal leadership contest means that we might finally get some policy action on the cost-of-living crisis and soaring energy bills. The new Prime Minister must freeze bills for people and businesses and bring about meaningful reform to social security, We have also called repeatedly for a broader windfall tax. The Tories bang on about levelling up but big companies are making eye-watering profits.

“If Scotland was independent from this corrupt UK regime, then we could take these steps. Scotland will get lumped with yet another Tory Government we did not elect and we will continue to suffer.”

However, Central Scotland Conservative MSP Graham Simpson, who voted for Liz Truss, said: “Liz has a busy in-tray and, clearly, her first priority must be to tackle the cost of energy issue.