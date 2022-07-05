MSP urges eligible young people to apply for Job Start Payment

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Job Start Payment helps young people who are already receiving certain benefits or tax credits with the costs of starting a job after a period of being unemployed.

The payment can help with costs such as childcare, travel or work clothes.

Since its launch in August 2020 and up to the March 31 of this year, Job Start Payment has awarded £1.1m to 4,150 applicants across Scotland.

Stirling MSP Evelyn Tweed

Ms Tweed said: “The Job Start Payment is an important lifeline for many young people in Scotland who need a leg up during that often difficult period when you’ve started a new job but haven’t received your first pay cheque yet.

“The support payment can help with some of the various costs that can really add up such as childcare, travel or new items for work. These are things that can be really difficult to pay for if you’ve been recently unemployed.

“Helping young people is especially important during the cost of living crisis, and its important young people know what they’re entitled to so they can access the support available.

"The Scottish Government is also helping young people to access education and employment by providing free bus travel to all under 22 year olds, meaning that many young people can use their Job Start Payment to pay for other costs.

“I would encourage anyone who thinks they may be eligible to find out more from Social Security Scotland and apply for this benefit, which is only available in Scotland.”

Job Start Payment is available to eligible young people who have been offered a job after being out of work for at least six months to the day they were offered the job and are in receipt of a qualifying benefit.

Care leavers can apply for a further year, up to the day before their 26th birthday, and only need to be out of work and in receipt of a qualifying benefit on the day of their job offer.