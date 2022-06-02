MSP voices major concern over cuts to Eastwood train services

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new timetable has been introduced in response to disagreement over staff pay and delays in the training of new drivers.

ScotRail has said that the reduction in service provision is a "temporary" change.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This situation comes just over two months after ScotRail was nationalised and brought under public ownership by the Scottish Government.

As part of the cuts, the East Kilbride to Glasgow Central train service, taking in the Eastwood stops of Busby, Clarkston, Giffnock and Thornliebank, has now reduced during the week from a twice hourly service to just one per hour between 9am to 5pm and from 6pm until 8pm.

On the Glasgow to Neilston train route, covering Patterton, Whitecraigs and Williamwood in Eastwood, local people who need to be at their place of work in the city centre for 8am are now practically unable to do so with the earliest train scheduled for 7.26 and only arriving at Central for 7.56 with delays to the service also a possibility.

The last train home from Glasgow to Neilston between Monday and Friday is now 19.35 with the later services of 20.35, 21.36, 22.05, 22.35 and 23.05 removed from the timetable.

Mr Carlaw has written to Scotrail's Service Delivery Director to raise serious concerns about the impact of the reduced services for his constituents and said the temporary timetable must not be allowed to become permanent.

He said: "The nationalisation of ScotRail has started in disaster and the sheer volume of train services cancelled in Eastwood is a cause of major concern.

"The cuts are creating havoc for my constituents who require reliable and frequent trains with the availability of services between the constituency and Glasgow Central station for work, leisure and other purposes now markedly reduced.