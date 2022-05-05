New council should focus on cutting food waste, campaigners say

Work to reduce food waste and provide low cost meals for families in need should continue to be supported by the newly elected Glasgow City Council, campaigners have said.

The Scottish Pantry Network, which has been working in partnership with the local authority since it was established, aims to support and guide organisations who are thinking about setting up a local food pantry.

They work to divert food away from landfill and promote a sustainable, dignified approach to food insecurity that will aid physical as well as mental health.

The pantry promotes itself as a way to empower communities to help themselves by providing a shop with low cost food – with the shop itself being utilised as a training facility to upskill the community.

The Scottish Pantry Network helps to create these pantries in communities, providing help and support to get them started. So far there are six pantries across Glasgow including Ruchazie, Drill Hall, North West Community Pantry, Castlemilk, Govan and Courtyard.

Neil Young, chairman of the network, said: “The Scottish pantry network is looking forward to continuing to work closely with the council. The development of the pantry network alongside the council has been a really exciting development and we look forward to the continued support of the council.

“As a network we want to continue to reduce food waste across the city and work with families to encourage them to find ways to use creatively use the food they can access from the pantry.

“We have been an integral part of the food strategy and we look forward to continuing this work and to be involved in some of the new developments, such as community allotments and vertical growing.

“The pantries have been a lifeline for many families, allowing them to access good quality food at a low cost, we want to continue to work with the council to support as many people as possible.”

