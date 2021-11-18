New report reveals Bishopbriggs residents' vision for town centre

East Dunbartonshire MP Amy Callaghan and Strathkelvin and Bearsden MSP Rona Mackay

The report: ‘Putting People First: A New Future for Bishopbriggs Town Centre’ follows an extensive consultation with residents, business owners and stakeholders by the two politicians.

Key recommendations include revitalising the high street with refurbishment to vacant retail spaces whilst prioritising and encouraging people into the town centre through a review of parking and accessibility arrangements.

The report goes further to highlight the urgent action needed to tackle the climate emergency and urges investment in public transport infrastructure around Bishopbriggs, including additional electric charge points and active travel initiatives.

Ms Mackay said: “Both Amy and I are determined to act on the wishes of the people of Bishopbriggs and I would urge all stakeholders – East Dunbartonshire Council, the Scottish Government and the UK Government – to listen to their voices.

“Our report sets our clearly the need for change in our town centre. Bishopbriggs has a long and proud heritage and we must all work collectively to achieve its enormous potential for the future.

“East Dunbartonshire Council are currently formulating their town centre redevelopment plans as part of the City Deal project, partially funded by the Scottish Government. We would urge them to listen carefully to the collective voice of our community within our report and act upon the key recommendations.

Local MP Amy Callaghan added: “This report captures local people’s ideas to set out a clear vision for a better connected, more attractive and prosperous town centre.

“Rona and I have been clear from the outset that this report belongs to the people of Bishopbriggs. It is their vision, it sets out their priorities, and it can be used as a foundation to build a community-led regeneration of our town centre.

“It is our job to now work collaboratively to make that happen.

“That means working with the Council, Scottish Government, UK government, and of course with local people and community organisations.