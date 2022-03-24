Ballot box

It is expected that a significant number of councillors will be new to the role so it is the view of the council that a lot of information and training will have to be provided.

Accordingly a new induction programme has been created and new decision making arrangements have also been considered.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Further, the pandemic had forced the council to abandon its tradition of meeting in council chambers or committee rooms for online conferencing. It has only recently introduced of a hybrid system with some councillors and officers present in chambers while others communicate via the internet.

With this greater reliance on technology, a stock of laptops and mobile phones has been purchased for issue to new councillors without needing to wait for anyone who loses their seat in the election to return the devices currently in their possession. The cost of these devices is accounted for in existing budgets.

Heather Brannan-McVey (Labour, Kilsyth) asked for greater emphasis on equalities in the induction programme. Head of legal and democratic solutions Archie Aitken agreed with Councillor Brannan-McVey and confirmed the programme would include an additional training session on equalities.

SNP group leader Jordan Linden (Bellshill) requested that officers’ photos be included in documentation designed to orient new members to help them “put a face to a name” and also asked if space would be provided for people to go and work early in the next council term as its Motherwell headquarters are not yet fully open, and how other needs such as accessibility would be addressed.

Mr Aitken confirmed new members could expect the same efforts to meet their individual needs as the council’s own staff.