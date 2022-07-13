Nominate your favourite Glasgow councillors for awards

Glaswegians can now nominate their favourite local councillors for awards.

The only national awards ceremony celebrating the work of councillors across Scotland has officially launched its call for nominations.

Local Government Information Unit (LGIU) Scotland and CCLA will host the fifth annual Cllr Awards, honouring the achievements of individual councillors who go above and beyond for their communities.

This year’s categories showcase the vital work of councillors including the coveted Community Champion, Leader of the Year and Young Councillor of the Year awards.

SNP's Susan Aitken at the Glasgow City Council count at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow, in the local government elections.

Glasgow City Council leader Susan Aitken won the Leader of the Year gong last year.

Nominations can be made by anyone (members of the public, councillors and council officers) who would like to recognise a councillor who has made a real difference to their area over the last year. The deadline for nominations is Wednesday, September 7, with the shortlist due to be unveiled at the end of September.

The winners will be decided by a panel of judges made up of senior councillors and officers and leading stakeholders from across the sector.

On Wednesday, October 12, the winner will be revealed at the annual awards ceremony taking place at Marryat Hall (Caird Hall) with 2022 hosts Dundee City Council. It will be held as a hybrid event with virtual link ups to the live ceremony.

Jonathan Carr-West, chief executive of LGIU Scotland, said: “From how our towns look to the home care we receive and the funding of much valued community projects, the work of councillors is felt across all of our lives on a daily basis.

“Councillors and councils are key to keeping the machinery of everyday life going, ensuring the most vulnerable in the community are looked after and making sure the places where we live and work are thriving, safe and inclusive.

“Much of the work done by elected members is behind the scenes, which is why we created the Cllr Awards. So that every year we can take time to recognise this work and celebrate their achievements.