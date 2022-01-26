Boris Johnson

The Scottish Nationalist MSP for Motherwel and Wishaw has branded the conduct involved as “the ultimate betrayal”.

Mrs Fellows said: “My constituents here in Motherwell and Wishaw are rightly furious that while they were making sacrifices and following the rules, Boris Johnson and his pals were having parties in Downing Street.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“People have made massive sacrifices to fight the virus, many died or watched loved ones die without being able to be next to them. They won’t forgive or forget.

“Enough of his desperate excuses, how could the man responsible for making the rules not know what was allowed and what wasn’t? He has lost any and all credibility. If he does not have the decency and integrity to resign, then Tory MPs must remove him immediately.”

Her Scottish Nationalist colleague at Holyrood Stephanie Callaghan added: “ The scandal around parties at Downing Street and Boris Johnson’s subsequent attempts to cover up and deceive the public are a stain on democracy.”