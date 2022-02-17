Glaswegians are being urged to have their say on plans to change the UK parliament constituency boundaries in the city.

The Boundary Commission for Scotland is carrying out a review of the UK parliament constituency boundaries, before it puts forward its recommendations in June 2023.

Scotland has 59 constituencies at the moment, however, this is being reduced to 57.

The Boundary Commission for Scotland website allows users to check the current constituency boundaries, see where the proposed boundaries will be, and leave comments sharing their thoughts.

What are the changes in Glasgow?

Changes are being made to boundaries across Scotland, and Glasgow is no exception.

South of the Clyde, Rutherglen and Glasgow South will remain, for the most part, as they are now - although Toryglen and parts of Strathbungo will join the latter.

Glasgow South West will see a big change. Penilee and North Cardonald will form part of the Renfrew North constituency, but it will gain Pollokshields, Kingston and Kinning Park.

North of the river, Glasgow East will lose part of Parkhead but gain areas around Riddrie, Hogganfield and Carntyne.

Glasgow North West will remain almost untouched, losing part of Yoker and gaining some of Partickhill.

The biggest changes, though, will be made to Glasgow Central and Glasgow North. Glasgow Central will be carved into thirds, with the new Central constituency, North and South West all taking a third each.

Glasgow North East will be no more. It will also be split into three, with its western chunk (including Possil) given to Glasgow North, the central section (such as Germiston and Robroyston) given to the new Glasgow Central, and the eastern chunk given to Glasgow East.

How were these worked out?

The commission must follow certain rules. By law, every constituency proposed must contain between 69,724 and 77,062 electors, unless its area is greater than 12,000 square kilometres and a constituency with between 69,724 and 77,062 electors is not reasonably possible.

It also aims to take into consideration local geography and community ties, while not crossing council boundaries.

How do I have my say?

The six-week consultation of these initial proposals is running until March 23, 2022.

A public meeting is being held at the Doubletree by Hilton on February 23, with sessions running 10am-noon, 2-4pm, and 6-8pm.

The commission will consider all comments submitted during its initial and secondary consultation stages before developing revised proposals for consultation later in 2022.